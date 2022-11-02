CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office to compensate the network's shareholders, as part of an insider trading investigation and for concealing sexual assault allegations against Moonves.
The broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the New York attorney general said were kept in the dark about the allegations because network executives concealed the information.