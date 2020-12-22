CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Whenever Lynn Manweiler or anyone in her family needs to upload a video for work or school, they have to drive to a place with public wifi and sit in the parking lot. If her daughter has a Zoom call with her college professor, everyone else in the house needs to get offline. And at least a couple of times each week, they get knocked off the internet.
For many families in Virginia, not having high-speed internet has always been inconvenient. During the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people working at home and students doing virtual schooling, it's been downright difficult.