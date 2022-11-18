California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state, his office said Friday.
The Democratic governor was meeting with mayors and local officials after announcing two weeks ago that he would withhold money until cities and counties came up with more robust plans. He called submitted plans “simply unacceptable” as they would collectively reduce the state’s homeless population by just 2% over the next four years.