672 of 774 precincts - 87 percent

x-Brian Dahle, GOP (i) 270,855 - 59 percent

Pamela Swartz, Dem 185,907 - 41 percent

District 3 Fairfield

733 of 891 precincts - 82 percent

x-Bill Dodd, Dem (i) 275,062 - 69 percent

Carlos Santamaria, GOP 121,741 - 31 percent

District 5 Stockton

205 of 301 precincts - 68 percent

Susan Eggman, Dem 137,906 - 57 percent

Jim Ridenour, GOP 103,527 - 43 percent

District 7 Concord

672 of 731 precincts - 92 percent

x-Steve Glazer, Dem (i) 297,932 - 68 percent

Julie Mobley, GOP 142,707 - 32 percent

District 9 Oakland

351 of 395 precincts - 89 percent

x-Nancy Skinner, Dem (i) 336,231 - 89 percent

Jamie Dluzak, Lib 41,225 - 11 percent

District 11 San Francisco

598 of 646 precincts - 93 percent

x-Scott Wiener, Dem (i) 246,996 - 58 percent

Jackie Fielder, Dem 182,028 - 42 percent

District 13 Sunnyvale

353 of 462 precincts - 76 percent

x-Josh Becker, Dem 286,208 - 76 percent

Alexander Glew, GOP 87,983 - 24 percent

District 15 Cupertino

239 of 325 precincts - 74 percent

Dave Cortese, Dem 178,749 - 54 percent

Ann Ravel, Dem 150,246 - 46 percent

District 17 Santa Cruz

408 of 475 precincts - 86 percent

x-John Laird, Dem 286,415 - 66 percent

Vicki Nohrden, GOP 144,432 - 34 percent

District 19 Santa Barbara

488 of 711 precincts - 69 percent

x-Monique Limon, Dem 222,684 - 66 percent

Gary Michaels, GOP 116,904 - 34 percent

District 21 Santa Clarita

456 of 580 precincts - 79 percent

Scott Wilk, GOP (i) 160,724 - 51 percent

Kipp Mueller, Dem 157,317 - 49 percent

District 23 San Bernardino

670 of 1,153 precincts - 58 percent

Rosilicie Bogh, GOP 141,067 - 51 percent

Abigail Medina, Dem 136,829 - 49 percent

District 25 Glendale

364 of 425 precincts - 86 percent

x-Anthony Portantino, Dem (i) 260,346 - 65 percent

Kathleen Hazelton, GOP 141,913 - 35 percent

District 27 Los Angeles

402 of 402 precincts - 100 percent

x-Henry Stern, Dem (i) 254,871 - 61 percent

Houman Salem, GOP 164,618 - 39 percent

District 29 Anaheim

452 of 460 precincts - 98 percent

Josh Newman, Dem 200,453 - 51 percent

Ling Ling Chang, GOP (i) 188,935 - 49 percent

District 31 Riverside

198 of 217 precincts - 91 percent

Richard Roth, Dem (i) 119,589 - 59 percent

Rod Taylor, GOP 82,103 - 41 percent

District 33 Long Beach

183 of 264 precincts - 69 percent

x-Lena Gonzalez, Dem (i) 136,481 - 63 percent

Elizabeth Castillo, Dem 81,581 - 37 percent

District 35 Los Angeles

231 of 351 precincts - 66 percent

x-Steven Bradford, Dem (i) 201,105 - 73 percent

Anthony Perry, AIP 74,338 - 27 percent

District 37 Huntington Beach

647 of 728 precincts - 89 percent

Dave Min, Dem 264,411 - 51 percent

John Moorlach, GOP (i) 251,620 - 49 percent

District 39 San Diego

245 of 245 precincts - 100 percent

x-Toni Atkins, Dem (i) 327,903 - 66 percent

Linda Blankenship, GOP 166,656 - 34 percent

AP Elections 11-09-2020 15:40