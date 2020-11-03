CA-StSen-Contested
0 of 774 precincts - 0 percent
Pamela Swartz, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Brian Dahle, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 891 precincts - 0 percent
Bill Dodd, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Carlos Santamaria, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 301 precincts - 0 percent
Susan Eggman, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jim Ridenour, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 731 precincts - 0 percent
Steve Glazer, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Julie Mobley, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 395 precincts - 0 percent
Nancy Skinner, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jamie Dluzak, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 646 precincts - 0 percent
Jackie Fielder, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Scott Wiener, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 462 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Becker, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Alexander Glew, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 325 precincts - 0 percent
Dave Cortese, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ann Ravel, Dem 0 - 0 percent
0 of 475 precincts - 0 percent
John Laird, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Vicki Nohrden, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 711 precincts - 0 percent
Monique Limon, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Gary Michaels, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 580 precincts - 0 percent
Kipp Mueller, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Scott Wilk, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 1,153 precincts - 0 percent
Abigail Medina, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Rosilicie Bogh, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 425 precincts - 0 percent
Anthony Portantino, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Kathleen Hazelton, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 402 precincts - 0 percent
Henry Stern, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Houman Salem, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 460 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Newman, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ling Ling Chang, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 217 precincts - 0 percent
Richard Roth, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Rod Taylor, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 264 precincts - 0 percent
Elizabeth Castillo, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Lena Gonzalez, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 351 precincts - 0 percent
Steven Bradford, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Anthony Perry, AIP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 728 precincts - 0 percent
Dave Min, Dem 0 - 0 percent
John Moorlach, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 245 precincts - 0 percent
Toni Atkins, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Linda Blankenship, GOP 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 11-03-2020 11:40