CA-House-4-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 4.
|TP
|PR
|Kennedy
|McClntc
|Alpine
|5
|4
|470
|257
|Amador
|30
|29
|8,259
|13,833
|Calaveras
|29
|28
|10,137
|16,341
|ElDorado
|202
|199
|51,597
|63,710
|Fresno
|7
|6
|2,044
|6,525
|Madera
|12
|12
|5,428
|10,692
|Mariposa
|25
|24
|4,195
|5,906
|Nevada
|10
|10
|7,508
|2,495
|Placer
|87
|84
|90,353
|106,553
|Tuolumne
|73
|72
|12,212
|17,916
|Totals
|480
|468
|192,203
|244,228
AP Elections 11-27-2020 12:05
