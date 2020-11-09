By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Garmnd Hamilton
Colusa 18 17 3,228 4,188
Glenn 62 57 3,197 5,418
Lake 35 13 3,487 2,202
Sacramento 48 9 4,328 5,097
Solano 271 271 70,957 54,450
Sutter 45 41 16,146 19,275
Yolo 50 30 36,477 12,912
Yuba 34 23 8,090 10,514
Totals 563 461 145,910 114,056

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:05