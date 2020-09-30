Businessman, philanthropist, LSU supporter Cook dead at 92

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Oil industry executive, philanthropist and former LSU Alumni Association director Lodwrick “Lod” Cook has died at age 92.

The Alumni Association posted a statement on his death on social media Wednesday.

According to the alumni association, Cook earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from LSU in 1950. After a stint in the Army, he earned another bachelor’s degree at LSU in petroleum engineering. He later earned an MBA at Southern Methodist University.

He spent 39 years with the Atlantic Richfield Company, starting as an engineering trainee and eventually becoming CEO. He retired in 1995.

Known for his financial support at LSU, he helped construct what is now the Cook hotel and convention center on campus.

"Lod Cook was an amazing man and a visionary leader who was dedicated to improving his community and providing others with opportunities to pursue their dreams,” LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said.

Cook was a trustee of the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation and former chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.