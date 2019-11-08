Buses replace trains on branch line

Rail riders on the Danbury branch line will be taking buses this weekend. Buses will replace all trains between Danbury and South Norwalk on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10, and Nov. 16-17.

Trains are being replaced to allow railroad tie replacement work.

Metro-North says buses will operate as much as 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains.

