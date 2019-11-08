  • Rail workers replace railroad ties along the Danbury branch line in Wilton, Conn., on Nov. 7. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media / Wilton Bulletin

Rail riders on the Danbury branch line will be taking buses this weekend. Buses will replace all trains between Danbury and South Norwalk on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10, and Nov. 16-17.

Trains are being replaced to allow railroad tie replacement work.

Metro-North says buses will operate as much as 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains.

To view the schedule, click here.