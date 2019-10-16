Buses collide in central Sudan, killing 21

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's state-run news agency says a head-on collision between two buses has killed 21 people in a central province.

SUNA reports the crash took place on Wednesday in a small town south of Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan Province. It said 29 others were injured.

Local media say one bus was heading to Kaduqli, the capital of South Kordofan Province, and the other was traveling to Obeid.

Road accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization said road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.

Last month, a similar crash between two buses killed 15 people and left 22 others injured on a highway south of the capital, Khartoum.