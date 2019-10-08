Bus with 30 students aboard drives off road, tips over

WOLF LAKE, Ind. (AP) — A school bus with 30 students aboard has driven off a northeastern Indiana road and tipped over.

The Noble County Sheriff's Department told WANE-TV that three of the students on the Central Noble Schools bus suffered minor injuries in the accident Tuesday morning near the town of Wolf Lake, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Fort Wayne. It says the students were wearing seat belts.

WANE reports the students were taken safely to school afterward.

At the scene, the school bus was off the roadway on its side. It took 45 minutes to flip the bus back upright.

