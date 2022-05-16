Burkina Faso fashion designers: More to nation than conflict SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 10:24 a.m.
1 of23 Models participate in the third edition of Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday May 13, 2022. Over 35 stylists and designers took part in the event, with some shows taking place in the streets of the capital. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Alex Zabsonré, founder of Ouaga Fashion Week, gives instructions to models participating in a show taking place in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week, Friday May 13, 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week Friday May 13, 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday May 13, 2022. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week, Friday May 13, 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday May 13, 2022. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday May 13, 2022. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week, Friday May 13, 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Models use their phone lights during a power outage to put on make-up before the start of the third Ouaga Fashion Week, Friday May 13, 2022 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A model wears a dress by POCO&CO during the third edition of Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 stylists and designers took part in the event, with some shows taking place in the streets of the capital. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Residents lineup to watch Models participate in the third edition of the Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 stylists and designers took part in the event, with some of the shows taking place in the streets of the capital. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 A model wears a dress by designer Austin Loïc Ayih-Yenu during the third edition of the Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 stylists and designers took part in the event, with some of the shows taking place in the streets of the capital. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A model wears a dress by POCO&CO during the third edition of Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 stylists and designers took part in the event, with some shows taking place in the streets of the capital. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Residents lineup to watch Models participate in the third edition of Ouaga Fashion Week in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 stylists and designers took part in the event, with some of the shows taking place in the streets of the capital. Sophie Garcia/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Vibrant African clothes, both traditional and contemporary, enlivened the catwalk in Burkina Faso’s fashion week.
Designers say they are striving to make the West African country become known as an emerging fashion hub, to offset its reputation for its recent coup and ongoing conflict with Islamic extremists. Some of the shows were staged on a central street of Ouagadougou, the capital, where residents lined up to see models strut designs for women and men.