Burglary charges filed over night of unrest in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis prosecutors on Friday filed their first charges against people accused of participating in a violent protest that erupted after a false rumor was spread on social media accusing police of fatally shooting a homicide suspect.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman released a list of 16 people charged with burglary in Wednesday’s unrest that began after a Black man shot himself in a retail area as police were closing in. Police released surveillance video within 90 minutes that confirmed the police account of a suicide,

Multiple businesses were damaged and more than 130 people were arrested. Freeman said more people will be charged with felonies.

In the meantime, authorities have lifted a curfew that had been in place for two nights, although Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said a state of emergency will remain in place until Monday morning. That will allow city officials to call for another curfew if they deem it necessary.

Emotions have continued to run high over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests worldwide, including several nights of violence in Minneapolis.