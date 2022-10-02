Exit poll: Center-right GERB party will win Bulgarian vote VESELIN TOSHKOV, Associated Press Oct. 2, 2022 Updated: Oct. 2, 2022 7:32 p.m.
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election.
The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the GERB party earning 24.6% support, apparently edging out the reformist We Continue the Change pro-Western party of former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, which is expected to capture 18.9%. Still, the predicted percentage won’t be enough for Borissov’s party to form a one-party government, and the chances for a GERB-led coalition are slim.
VESELIN TOSHKOV