Building Wilton with gingerbread

The Wilton Rotary Club entered its depiction of the gazebo in Wilton Center in last year's How Sweet It Is in Wilton gingerbread contest at Wilton Library.

Here’s a new one for the Planning and Zoning Commission — a development made of gingerbread.

That is the seasonal building material called for in the How Sweet it Is in Wilton gingerbread contest sponsored by Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Individuals, families, groups, organizations and businesse are invited to submit gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings to be put on display in the library.

No architectural reviews or special permits needed.

All that’s required is an edible model of a house, building, public space or any other aspect of Wilton to represent the town’s past, present and imagined future. All designs must be made of non-perishable food items.

Drop-off dates for the creations are Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Full details guidelines, entry forms and helpful links may be found at https://www.wiltonlibrary.org/Gingerbread%20House%20Contest%202019.

Entries will be judged in two age groups by prominent community members. The groups are 12 and under; and 13 to adult. Winners will be judged in three categories — most whimsical, best historical Wilton place, and most visionary design of a Wilton place

Visitors to the library may vote for their favorite models from Dec. 3 through 16. Winners will be announced Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.

Winning submissions, including the Community Favorite, will be awarded Wilton Chamber gift certificates courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. Entries will remain on display through Dec. 22.