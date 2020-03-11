Build a birdhouse, support a Wilton farm

WILTON — Real estate for the birds — that’s the crux of a collaborative contest between Ambler Farm in Wilton and Lachat Town Farm in Weston. It’s called The Nest Big Thing: A Birdhouse Building Competition uniting two towns through creativity and camaraderie.

The event is open to individuals, families, organizations, businesses and others. Participants are invited to build a birdhouse between now and April 24 and submit it to one of the farms. The birdhouses will be hung outdoors at each farm from May through June where visitors may see them and vote on their favorites.

Winners will be announced July 1.

The cost to participate is $50, which includes the opportunity to attend an instructional workshop for those who would like some assistance.

The first workshop will take place on Saturday, March 14, at Lachat and the second is at 10 a.m. on March 21 at Ambler Farm. Those who attend a workshop may bring their own tools and materials or take advantage of free scrap material being donated by Ring’s End. Technical assistance will also be available.

The use of natural, reclaimed and recycled materials is encouraged but not required.

Proceeds from the contest will support each farm’s educational and community programs.

Entry details are available at https://bit.ly/38GcjZv.

Questions: laura@amblerfarm.org or anita@lachattownfarm.org.