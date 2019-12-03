Bufano is named Wilton’s second selectman

The Wilton Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the appointment of Republican Lori Bufano as second selectman at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 2.

In putting forth Bufano’s name for consideration, Republican First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said Bufano had a longtime business career and management background and had more experience in town government than other members on the board.

Bufano has lived in Wilton since 1973 and previously served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning and Zoning Commission. She has served four years on the Board of Selectmen. She was named to the board in January 2016 to fill the remainder of the late Ken Dartley’s seat when he resigned in November 2015. She was then elected in November 2017.

The second selectman will fill in for Vanderslice in the event she is incapacitated or not available. Bufano replaces David Clune who lost his bid for reelection to the board in November.

Board member Deb McFadden said she believed the town would be well served by Bufano in Vanderslice’s absence as needed.