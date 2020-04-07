Bryce Canyon National Park closes; only 1 Utah park open

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah became the latest park to close its gates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ongoing flow of visitors to a park known for its spire-shaped red rock formations known as hoodoos made it difficult to maintain proper social distancing, park Superintendent Linda Mazzu said in a news release Monday night. She made the decision with the backing of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Garfield County commissioners, the release said.

Capitol Reef National Park remains the last of Utah's five national parks still open, but the park's scenic drive and campgrounds are closed. Zion, Arches and Canyonlands national parks are already closed after they heeded requests from local government and health officials.

In mid-March, Bernhardt announced he would waive entrance fees to make it easier for people to enjoy outdoor spaces while authorizing park superintendents to make their own decisions about what’s needed to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many of America's most popular parks have closed, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Great Smoky Mountains and Glacier.

The sparsely populated Garfield County, where Bryce Canyon National Park is located, hasn't reported any cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to Utah state figures.

Statewide, 13 people have died of the illness in Utah and about 1,600 people are infected, state officials said Monday. The state has converted a convention center into an overflow hospital in case there’s a spike of severe cases that strain the health care system.