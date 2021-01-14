4 detained from Belgium demonstration over Black man's death SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 7:56 a.m.
1 of6 Protestors thrown stones in the Belgium capital, Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the end of a protest asking for authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police last week in Brussels. The demonstration in downtown Brussels was largely peaceful but was marred by incidents sparked by rioters who threw projectiles at police forces and set fires before it was dispersed. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — Four people, including two minors, remained in custody Thursday after a Brussels demonstration over the weekend death of a young Black man detained by police turned violent, the prosecutor’s office said.
A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said three of the individuals held were suspected of arson. The fourth has been accused of rebellion following the Wednesday demonstration, when police made more than 100 arrests,.
