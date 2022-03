GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An arrest has been made in a 2013 cold case homicide where a man was killed outside a friend’s apartment in South Carolina's Greenville County.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of Bleshus Dravius McKinney, 32, who was charged Tuesday with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy in the death of Edward Goldsmith, 47, The Greenville News reported.