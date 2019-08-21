Brody's take: Adam Brody dishes on career and his TV habits
Alicia Rancilio, Associated Press
Actor Adam Brody poses for a portrait on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in New York. Brody’s new movie “Ready or Not,” out Wednesday, Aug. 21, he’s part of an ultra-rich family with an odd marriage ritual.
When someone marries into the family, that person must pick a card to play a random game on their wedding night. The catch is that the game can be deadly. (Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP) less
NEW YORK (AP) — In Adam Brody's new movie "Ready or Not," out Wednesday, he's part of an ultra-rich family with an odd marriage ritual.
When someone marries into the family, that person must pick a card to play a random game on their wedding night. The catch is that the game can be deadly.
Brody's big break was on the Fox soapy drama "The OC" from 2003 to 2007, and the 39-year-old has been steadily working of late. He appeared in "Shazam!" earlier this year and will soon begin filming the FX anthology series "Mrs. America" and the indie film "Kid Detective."