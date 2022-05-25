Brittney Griner's wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer May 25, 2022 Updated: May 25, 2022 8:33 a.m.
Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner's release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months.
“I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She’s a political pawn, ” said Cherelle, who became emotional detailing what little she knows about Griner's detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. “So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”