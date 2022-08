Alberto Pezzali/AP

LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Tuesday that it's suspending sales of short-haul flights from London's Heathrow Airport for about a week, a response to the airport's request to limit bookings to help ease travel disruptions caused by booming demand and staff shortages.

Restrictions on ticket sales for domestic U.K. and European services departing from Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, are in place until Monday. Passengers, however, can still book short-haul flights to the airport.