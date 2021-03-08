Bristol or Tombstone? Town leaders decry strip club violence

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County strip club has decided to voluntarily shut down after shots were fired outside the business three times within a week and the Bristol town board threatened to pull its licenses.

The most recent incident happened early Sunday morning outside Club Bristol when authorities said some of the 16 to 18 rounds that were fired hit a car that was occupied. Four days earlier an intoxicated man reportedly fired several shotgun rounds into the side of the building and three days before that shots were fired in or near the club's parking lot.