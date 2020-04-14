Bridgeport seeks tests for first responders amid outbreak

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut's largest city are seeking quick testing for the coronavirus for police and firefighters amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the city is working with the state Department of Public Health to secure serological blood tests, which detect antibodies for the new coronavirus and produce results in as few as 10 minutes.

Eleven police department personnel and 22 fire department employees are in quarantine because of potential exposure to the virus, Ganim said. The tests would eliminate the need to quarantine first responders for 14 days, he said.

“We cannot put our city in a potential position where emergency response is strained due to lack of personnel," the mayor said Monday.

From Friday to Monday, the city of nearly 145,000 people has seen COVID-19 cases increase about 40 percent to 786 and deaths more than double to 23. The city now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the state after Stamford, which is approaching 1,500 cases.

