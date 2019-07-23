Bridgeport man with zero blood alcohol arrested for DUI

Efrain Ortiz Efrain Ortiz Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bridgeport man with zero blood alcohol arrested for DUI 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Although his blood-alcohol content registered 0.00, a Bridgeport man was charged with driving under the influence by Wilton police on July 16.

According to police, Efrain Ortiz, 46, of 1088 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, was driving a Honda Accord at 3 a.m. last Tuesday on Chestnut Hill Road when he was seen driving over the white fog line. When he was stopped, police said he showed signs of impairment as was unable to perform field sobriety tests to standard. In addition to being charged with DUI, he was cited for failure to drive in the proper lane.

When his breath test came up at 0.00, he submitted to a urine test for further analysis. Ortiz was held on $250 bond with a court date of July 16 in Norwalk Superior Court.