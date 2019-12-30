Bozeman woman dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Bozeman woman has died from carbon monoxide poisoning and another person was hospitalized after a car was accidentally left running in a garage attached to a residence, city officials said Monday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a “strange odor” at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday and removed the women from the residence, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

An elderly woman died at the scene, city officials said. Her name has not been released. The condition of the second woman was not immediately available on Monday.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that displaces oxygen in a person's red blood cells.

The investigation found carbon monoxide levels in the residence to be as high as 360 parts per million. Levels above 70 ppm will trigger a carbon monoxide alarm. Extended exposure causes increasing symptoms, starting with headaches, dizziness and nausea to shortness of breath, confusion, loss of consciousness and death, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Gallatin County coroner's office is investigating.