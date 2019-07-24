Boy Scouts plant native species on trail

Seamus Masone, far left, with Scoutmaster Sean Heiligenthaler, far right and Assistant Scoutmaster Masone, in front. They are joined by Seamus’ family, friends and fellow Scouts. Seamus Masone, far left, with Scoutmaster Sean Heiligenthaler, far right and Assistant Scoutmaster Masone, in front. They are joined by Seamus’ family, friends and fellow Scouts. Photo: Contributed Photo /Norwalk River Valley Trail Photo: Contributed Photo /Norwalk River Valley Trail Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Boy Scouts plant native species on trail 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Eagle Scout candidate Seamus Masone of Troop 125 in Wilton, led a team of fellow scouts from Wilton and Norwalk to remove invasive species along the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) in Wilton.

In their place, the scouts planted native pollinator species including goldenrod, mountain mint, New England aster, swamp milkweed and pussy willow.

This effort is part of the Pollinator Pathway Project organized by the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA).

“Our team is also removing vines that can harm trees and installing bee and bird houses,” Seamus said. “Our goal is to help establish better habitat and food sources for pollinators including bees, birds and butterflies”.

“This is a wonderful, hardworking group,” said Liz Craig of the NRWA. “It’s great to have young people showing this kind of commitment, out working on the trail”.

The vision of the NRVT is a 30-mile, multi-use trail running from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding and terminating at Rogers Park in Danbury.