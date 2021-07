FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been found shot to death near an abandoned house in Fairfield, authorities said.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies found the boy’s body early Wednesday morning, Al.com reported.

There had been reports of gunfire in the area the previous night, and multiple vehicles had been shot, Sgt. Joni Money said.

Investigators are hoping that people in the community come forward with information that could solve the crime, Money said.