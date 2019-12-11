Bowling-bocce bistro set for Thursday opening at SoNo Collection in Norwalk

On Thursday, The SoNo Collection mall gets its biggest addition since the November opening of Bloomingdale’s, as Pinstripes makes its Northeast debut with its bistro concept that includes bowling, bocce and other entertainment.

Pinstripes becomes the first restaurant to open on the concourses of The SoNo Collection in South Norwalk, with more than a dozen lined up for the new mall. Under developer Brookfield Properties, the mall has been adding retailers on a staggered schedule since concourses opened in mid-October as storefronts are completed.

Until now, the sole, full-service dining option at The SoNo Collection has been Bazille inside Nordstrom, with other food options including food trucks stationed outside; a barbecue stand operated weekends by Bobby Q’s Cue & Co.; and snack options like Pretzelmaker, ice cream and gelato stands, and Ebar inside Nordstrom.

It will be the 13th Pinstripes location nationally when the doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, with the Chicago-based operator occupying one of the mall’s prized suites that includes a top-deck patio overlooking Norwalk Harbor and Long Island Sound.

The new venue will have a dozen bowling lanes and four bocce courts, with the ability to accommodate private events of up to 1,000 people. The menu includes seafood, steak, pasta, pizza, lunch and weekend brunch options, with rotating specials according to the seasons.

Other restaurants on tap for The SoNo Collection include Yard House, Sally’s Apizza, Jacob’s Pickles, Made in China Road Runner and Yong Kang Street Dumpling.

