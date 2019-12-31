Boston's No Name Restaurant closes after a century

BOSTON (AP) — A famous Boston seafood restaurant with an odd moniker has announced that it is closing after more than a century in business.

The No Name on South Boston’s Fish Pier announced on its Facebook page Monday that it is closing.

“We want to thank our generations of customers for all the years of loyal patronage, and for helping make the No Name a landmark location,” management wrote.

The restaurant was founded in 1917 by Nick Contos to feed fishermen at the end of the work day, according to the restaurant's website. He didn't give his establishment a name, saying “If it works, leave it alone." It was run by the Contos family until the end.

According to federal court documents, the restaurant was facing financial difficulties and on Monday it filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

The No Name is the latest famous restaurant to close in a neighborhood that has undergone a dramatic transformation in the 21st century. Jimmy’s Harborside closed in 2005 and Anthony’s Pier 4 closed in 2013.