Boston mayor: Surge in evictions could worsen virus outbreak

BOSTON (AP) — The looming end of a state ban on evictions could lead to new cases of the coronavirus and economic and housing problems for thousands, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh warned Friday.

Massachusetts' ban on evictions is set to expire Oct. 17. Without the protection in place, many people struggling to pay rent during the pandemic will have no choice but to move in with others or scramble for housing, Walsh said, potentially putting them at greater risk of exposure.

To help, the city has set up a rental relief fund that has already helped about 900 families pay their rent. Walsh said he's also considering ways to help renters impacted by the pandemic get legal representation during eviction proceedings.

“The unemployment numbers say that a very large number of tenants, statewide and in Boston, are having a hard time paying their rents,” Walsh said at a press conference Friday. “If people get evicted they often end up in our shelter system or doubling up with family and friends. It creates conditions where the virus can much more easily spread.”

Walsh said he will also propose a new city rule requiring landlords to notify tenants of their rights when beginning the eviction process.

The Boston Housing Authority, the city's largest provider of affordable housing, has blocked all evictions through the end of the year.

State public health officials on Thursday reported more than 700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the largest number for a single day since the end of May.

Officials also reported 32 new deaths, pushing the death toll in Massachusetts to at least 9,265.

Total cases surged past 130,400.