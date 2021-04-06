Bosnians protest over government's pandemic handling April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 9:10 a.m.
1 of6 People march demanding the resignation of the government over the poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bosnia has reported around 7,000 fatalities from the new coronavirus which is among the highest per-capita deaths rates in Europe. The protesters blocked traffic in a key central street in Sarajevo, while hundreds more joined in with their cars, honking horns through the city. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Over 1,000 people marched through the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, on Tuesday to demand the resignation of the government over what they say is poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Authorities said 99 people have died with COVID-19 in Bosnia in the past 24 hours, a record for the country of 3.3 million people. Bosnia has reported around 7,000 fatalities from the new coronavirus which is among the highest per-capita deaths rates in Europe.