Born to climb: Low-key climber tops Glacier's imposing peaks

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A trident of snow-marbled summits straddles the low-slung stretch of the Continental Divide at Marias Pass, commanding the attention of rubbernecking motorists skirting the southern boundary of Glacier National Park.
For Jason Robertson, the jagged expanse of Little Dog, Summit and Calf Robe mountains evokes an unrelenting impulse to step into the light of the unknown, their summits first coming into his view nearly 40 years ago, when as a young child his grandparents regularly made the journey over the pass from Great Falls to Essex, where his family owned a small cabin near the base of Snowslip Mountain.