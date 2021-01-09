Book explores Jacksonville's influence on Southern rock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Michael Ray FitzGerald, a chronicler of North Florida’s music legacy, has been getting some good reactions to his new book, “Jacksonville and the Roots of Southern Rock,” which he says is looking as if it’s heading toward a second printing from the University Press of Florida.
But he’s also ruffled some Southern pride recently in suggesting that Southern rock (“a slippery, nebulous term”) could also encompass bands from far beyond the Mason-Dixon Line, groups such as Creedence Clearwater Revival (Northern California) and the Band (from Canada!).