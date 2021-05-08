Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital RAHIM FAIEZ , Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 11:41 a.m.
1 of29 Afghan school students are treated at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Afghan school students treated at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 An Afghan school student is treated at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 An Afghan school student treated at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 Afghan men try to identify the dead bodies at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 An Afghan man tries to identify the dead body at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 Afghan school students are treated at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 An Afghan school student treated at a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Injured school students are transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school in west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several people, many them young students, an Afghan government spokesmen said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a girl's school in a majority Shiite district of west Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 30 people, many them young pupils between 11 and 15 years old, Afghan government spokesmen said. The Taliban condemned the attack apparently aimed at civilians, and denied any responsibility.
The explosion is being investigated, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian who added the death toll could rise further.