Bolsonaro picks Army chief to ease tensions with military DIANE JEANTET , Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 6:11 p.m.
Brazil's new military commanders, Navy commander Admiral Almir Garnier, left, Army commander General Paulo Sergio, center, and Air Force commander Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Jr., right, stand during their presentation ceremony at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The new leaders of all three branches of Brazil's armed forces were named after the previous ones jointly resigned following President Jair Bolsonaro's replacement of the defense minister, causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president's political interests.
Brazil's new defense minister Walter Braga Netto speaks during the presentation of the three new military commanders at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Brazil's new defense minister Walter Braga Netto arrives at the Ministry of Defense headquarters to present the three new commanders of the armed forces, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
A supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro places his image on a car during a gathering commemorating the 1964 military coup that established a decades-long dictatorship, in the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Demonstrators hold a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Down with the Dictatorship," during a protest against the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro coinciding with the anniversary of the 1964 military coup that established a decades-long dictatorship, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
A woman wearing a face shield and mask decorated with an image of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes part in a demonstration to show support for Bolsonaro, after leaders of all three branches of the armed forces jointly resigned following the president's replacement of the defense minister, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
A woman holds a sign with a message that reads in Portuguese: "Dictatorship never again," during a protest against the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro coinciding with the anniversary of the 1964 military coup that established a decades-long dictatorship, at Cinelandia square in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
11 of11
The appointment of the Brazilian army’s former chief health officer as the new army commander is an effort by President Jair Bolsonaro to heal a rift created by his firing of the defense minister and the subsequent removal of the top generals of all three military branches, analysts said Thursday.
Gen. Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, responsible for the army's human resources, was appointed army chief Wednesday following the hasty departure of the leaders of Brazil's army, navy and air force. The three men were forced out a day after Bolsonaro summarily fired retired army Gen. Fernando Azevedo e Silva as defense minister.