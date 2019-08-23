Boeing gets new contract for replacement wings for A-10 jets

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing a contract for replacement wings for more than 100 A-10 jets, covering the remaining ground support jets still needing wing replacements.

A Boeing statement said the contract could pay up to $999 million for up to 112 wing sets and spare kits.

Boeing delivered 173 wing assemblies under a previous contract, and the Air Force recently finishing installing them on A-10s. Most of that work was done at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who flew A-10s while an Air Force pilot and who has supported providing A-10s with new wings, said the contract will allow the aircraft to fly well into the 2030s.

The 355th Fighter Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson has 83 A-10s.