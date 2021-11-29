Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press Nov. 29, 2021 Updated: Nov. 29, 2021 7:10 p.m.
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a news conference at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop. Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday, Nov. 26, for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar. In her apology, Boebert didn't address Omar's criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol. Morry Gash/AP
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2021. Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Andrew Harnik/AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was harshly criticized for making anti-Muslim comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat whom she likened to a bomb-carrying terrorist, the two spoke by phone Monday.
By both lawmakers' accounts, it did not go well.