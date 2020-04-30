Body in Sierra Nevada river believed to be missing teenager

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a missing Northern California teenager is believed to have been found in a fast-flowing Sierra Nevada river, authorities said.

Searchers spotted the apparent body of 16-year-old Brian Trevisan-Maxey on Tuesday but recovery attempts were not immediately successful due to the speed of the water and a depth of about 25 feet (7.6 meters), the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Although positive identification has not been completed, it is believed to be Brian. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian’s family during this extremely difficult time,” the office said in a statement.

The youth was walking with friends along rocks in the river on Friday when one member of the group noticed he was no longer behind them, the office said.

The group searched the area and then called 911.

The Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay away from the county’s rivers, which are flowing with snowmelt. In addition to the powerful force, the shock of cold water can drastically reduce the ability to swim and control breathing.