Body found in northeast Albuquerque; looks like a homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A body has been found in northeast Albuquerque and it appears to be a homicide case, police said Sunday.

They said officers responded to a call out to Thunderbird Little League about 9 a.m. .

Police said a person who was out walking their dog found the body on the ground south of the baseball fields.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area for witnesses.

The body has not yet been identified and police didn’t immediately disclose the homicide victim’s gender or approximate age.