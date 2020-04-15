Bob Duff hosts business webinar with Hearst Media

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, will host a business webinar with Hearst Connecticut Media. Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk, will host a business webinar with Hearst Connecticut Media. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bob Duff hosts business webinar with Hearst Media 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NORWALK — State Sen. Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Mike DeLuca, publisher of Hearst Connecticut Media, will host a free business webinar with Garrett Sheehan, president of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

A panel of experts across several fields, including: employment law, banking, government policy, and marketing will address topics impacting local businesses the most right now: access to government aid, loan programs, employment matters, and more.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions live or send follow up questions to the panelists.

Register: http://hearstct.com/webinar