Bob Duff hosts business webinar with Hearst Media
NORWALK — State Sen. Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Mike DeLuca, publisher of Hearst Connecticut Media, will host a free business webinar with Garrett Sheehan, president of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 16, at 1 p.m.
A panel of experts across several fields, including: employment law, banking, government policy, and marketing will address topics impacting local businesses the most right now: access to government aid, loan programs, employment matters, and more.
Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions live or send follow up questions to the panelists.
Register: http://hearstct.com/webinar
