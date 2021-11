NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee board plans to review a candidate for president of Dyersburg State Community College at a special meeting Tuesday.

The Board of Regents will discuss the possible approval of Scott Cook as the next president of the northwest Tennessee college, the board said in a news release Monday.

Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended Cook after a national search was conducted. Cook was one of five finalists chosen by a search committee, the board said.

Cook is currently provost of Madisonville Community College in Madisonville, Kentucky. He has been the chief academic officer and chief student affairs officer at Madisonville since March 2018. He previously was a senior administrator and professor at Motlow State Community College in Smyrna.

The next president will replace Karen Bowyer, who is retiring Dec. 31 after 37 years as Dyersburg State’s president.

The Board of Regents oversees Tennessee's colleges of applied technology and community colleges.