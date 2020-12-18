Board certifies $8.46B for Oklahoma Legislature to spend

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt certified on Friday that Oklahoma lawmakers will have $8.46 billion to spend on next year's budget, an increase of more than 8% from the current year's spending plan.

State finance officials told Stitt and other members of the Board of Equalization that the state's financial picture has improved dramatically since they last met in April, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and oil and natural gas prices had plummeted. Since then, an influx of federal coronavirus relief funds and a shift in the tax filing deadline has led to more revenue coming into the state than initially projected.