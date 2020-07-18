Bloomington shops, restaurants weathering summer downturn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bloomington’s downtown area is a mixture of shops selling everything from jewelry to kayaks, with a wide selection of restaurants and bars serving brunches, sandwiches and entrees as well as cocktails and beer.

It’s an active downtown where in July of a normal year, prospective Indiana University students and their parents as well as local residents would be passing each other as they walk and shop.

But this has not been a normal year.

On a recent weekday afternoon, there were plenty of parking spaces open around the courthouse square. A few masked customers were entering shops that displayed signs telling people they must wear masks when they come in. A few shops were closed, several with signs telling customers to shop online or to call to set up an appointment.

The patio portion of The Tap was open, with customers enjoying a meal outside — a normal summertime scene. A block away, signs in the window of Mirth advertised a sale celebrating the shop’s second anniversary and people stopped to look at the window display at Game Preserve.

It’s the variety of shops for people with different interests and tastes that helps draw people, according to Talisha Coppock, executive director of Downtown Bloomington Inc. While some stores sell essential items, others sell products that people crave and it’s the mixture that creates the unique personality of the downtown area, Coppock said. Whether there’s a pandemic or not, that’s the essence of the downtown and it’s still drawing people, she said.

Some businesses have been able to weather the changing circumstances; others are struggling to stay open week to week. Coppock is proud that all the businesses have been asking customers to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as a way to keep both customers and employees safe.

“That speaks to the connection they have with their customers,” she said. “I’m proud they have been on board with that. That’s how we’re all going to be able to stay open.”

While some businesses are closed, Coppock pointed out that summer is always a slower time in Bloomington. She expects most will begin to reopen as students return to Indiana University. In fact, some businesses have used the slower time to do maintenance or other work, Coppock said. Others have shifted their business model to better fit what customers want right now.

No matter what changes are made, Coppock believes most people still crave connections with others, and shopping and eating are two of the best ways to do that.

“People like that experience and we want to make it so they can shop safely,” she said. “A lot of businesses are talking with each other and helping with ideas. It’s all about strengthening the whole and the individual businesses as well.”

Kelly Jennings and Amanda Hyde are celebrating the second anniversary of their boutique, Mirth, which is in Suite 107 in Fountain Square Mall. Signs of the celebration sale are posted in the window of their shop for customers walking along the square to see.

Jennings said the shop did close for awhile but is now open, with face masks and hand sanitizer for customers. All clothes are steamed after people try them on as another step to ensure customers and employees stay safe. The shop has added an online store, mirthmarket.com, which was designed while the brick-and-mortar store was closed.

“It’s something we always wanted to do,” Jennings said. “It’s great and it’s working and people are learning about it. ... We have been constantly adapting since the first day we started to do this (two years ago).”

Customers’ desires have changed since the pandemic began, Jennings said, adding that the shop is selling more casual clothes. Women’s tops are selling very well since a nice appearance from the waist up is what people want while Zooming with others online. “It’s the way of the world now,” she said.

Mirth has decreased its hours and is now closed on Sundays.

While people can see Mirth while walking along Kirkwood Avenue, it’s more difficult to know if some of the inner shops in Fountain Square Mall are open. Spectrum Creative Group is one of those, situated next to ByHand Gallery. Spectrum owner Kendall Reeves had purchased some new equipment just before the pandemic hit. He closed his shop at the end of March and didn’t reopen for more than two months.

Spectrum is now open, filling customer orders and looking for ways to get creative. The store was rarely crowded before COVID-19 and Reeves is certain that social distancing will not be a problem. He’s looking forward to being part of the Friday Gallery Walks, hoping they will return in August or September.

One new item Reeves is excited about is creating face masks that have his images or images provided by customers. He’s made masks that look like the lower portion of a person’s face — now covered up by the mask. He’s also done big lips, lips with a cigar hanging from them and even shark teeth.

“Most of my business are things that aren’t essential for the consumer,” Reeves said, adding that some of the normal work he does for IU and Ivy Tech has dropped off. He’s hopeful that will return this fall and is looking to do more. “We’re gearing up and ready,” he said. “Whenever business comes, we’re ready for it.”

While some restaurants on the the downtown square remain open, there are others, including The Owlery, that remain closed — for now.

Ryan Woods of The Owlery was outside his restaurant recently talking with newcomer Julian Rogers, who is planning to open Soul Juice at 222 N. College Ave. The exact opening date hasn’t been set, Rogers said, as he talked about construction details with Woods. The new restaurant will offer plant-based food and smoothies. One of the employees will be a detox specialist who can help people with different nutritional cleanses, Rogers said. He’s excited about the restaurant opening, even if it happens during a pandemic.

Woods said The Owlery will open again some time in August and will have a limited carryout menu. He said the employees haven’t felt comfortable about opening and want to wait a little longer. When the vegetarian restaurant reopens, it will be different, with restricted hours and a limited menu, he said.

Even though The Tap, Social Cantina and SmokeWorks remain open, Chris Martin, director of operations for the Finney Hospitality Group, which also includes Yogi’s, said the restaurants have had to change with the pandemic. Curbside pickup and carryout are a much larger portion of the business for all of the restaurants, he said.

“We’ve been able to integrate it into our business,” Martin said. “With capacity constraints, it’s filled a part of the business that wasn’t being filled.”

He expects curbside pickup and carryout will continue to be an important part of the restaurants’ business even if the pandemic subsides.

“Yogi’s has always done a lot of carryout. It was already an important part of the business,” Martin explained. “We’re excited about the fact that it’s kind of growing business. We’ve seen growth. We think it will be a bigger part of our business even when students get back.”

While none of the Finney group’s restaurants are along the portion of Kirkwood Avenue that’s being closed to traffic on weekends, Martin believes that’s a great idea and will help other downtown businesses as well. He believes it will bring even more people downtown to walk the streets, shop and grab a bite to eat, helping spread business to many shops.

“We have such a great downtown. It just enhances an area that was already doing well,” Martin said.

__

Source: The Herald-Times