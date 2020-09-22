Blood drive Tuesday and Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima in Wilton

The Rotary Club of Wilton, is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive with Our Lady of Fatima in conjunction with Wilton CERT and Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The blood drive is being today, Sept. 22, from 1 to 6 p.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church Parish Center at 229 Danbury Road, and Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The Red Cross hopes testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus, as some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic.

Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. As hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

Rotary Member Patrick Russo said, “We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to continue delivering their mission, including the collection of lifesaving blood. During this health crisis donating blood is essential to community health and eligible donors are strongly urged to donate now. Enlist family and friends to donate as well.”

To donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org and search for the blood drive location 06897 and sign up for an appointment, or call 1-800 RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Save up to 15 minutes on the day of your appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation health history.