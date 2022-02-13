Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge ROB GILLIES and COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 8:53 a.m.
Police officers hold a line as protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march in Windsor, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a "fringe" of Canadian society.
Stephanie Ravensbergen, 31, is in her family's truck in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She came to support her aunt and uncle, who have parked their semi in the streets since the beginning of the COVID-19 restrictions mandate protest. She opposes vaccine and mask requirements and said it's important for schoolchildren to see their friends' faces and emotions.
Counter-protesters gather in support of vaccines and mandates as a larger group of people against COVID-19 measures has grown into a broader anti-government protest in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge early Sunday, trying to end one of the main demonstrations that have broken out across Canada and the world against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions.
Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest border crossing to the U.S. Television images showed officers detaining protesters.
