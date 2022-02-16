Black lawmaker sues anti-abortion group over racist threat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only Black female lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against an anti-abortion group, citing a racist Facebook post and a racist email she said she received for supporting legislation that would remove all restrictions on abortion.
Delegate Danielle Walker filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court against West Virginians for Life and Richard Demoske, who resigned as president of the group’s Berkeley County chapter after he admitted posting the image of a Ku Klux Klansman on the group’s Facebook page. The post targeted Walker by name.