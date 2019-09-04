Black bear found sleeping on restroom sinks in Montana lodge

BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — A black bear was found in a Montana lodge by visitors who were surprised to find him sleeping in a restroom.

KTMF-TV reports the bear was asleep on the countertop between two sinks Saturday at Bucks T-4 Lodge in Big Sky.

Officials say the bear entered the restroom through a window and then could not get back out using the window or the restroom door, which was closed.

Officials say no one was injured and the bear was safely transported from the property.

