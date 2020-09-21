Black Lives Matter mural vandalized for second time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street near Springfield City Hall has been vandalized for the second time in a week, and the city's mayor is promising to bring those responsible to justice.

The mural was defaced over the weekend by someone peeling out in their car, leaving a thick tire track through some of the giant yellow letters, Mayor Domenic Sarno said Monday. Someone did something similar last week, although the latest act wasn't quite as damaging. The city painted over the damage.

The latest act of vandalism was caught on video, Sarno said.

“To the individuals looking to desecrate any monuments or murals, smile because you’ll be on Candid Camera, and we’re going to get you and I’m going to make an example out of you, so please don’t do it. Don’t do it,” Sarno said.

The mural was painted earlier this month by a team of artists and volunteers.